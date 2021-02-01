Vernon senior Rosalie Worbets (with hat) and great-grandchildren Graydon, centre, and Halle, enjoy a rickshaw ride along the Kalamalka Lake portion of the Okanagan Rail Trail. Worbets, who, at 95, donated her age in metres to the rail trail initiative and challenged other seniors to do likewise, turns 100 Friday, Feb. 5. (Worbets family photo)

Vernon senior Rosalie Worbets (with hat) and great-grandchildren Graydon, centre, and Halle, enjoy a rickshaw ride along the Kalamalka Lake portion of the Okanagan Rail Trail. Worbets, who, at 95, donated her age in metres to the rail trail initiative and challenged other seniors to do likewise, turns 100 Friday, Feb. 5. (Worbets family photo)

Okanagan Rail Trail fan hopes to walk trail at age 100

Vernon’s Rosalie Worbets becomes a centenarian Friday, Feb. 5

Two summers ago, walking the Okanagan Rail Trail (ORT), Vernon’s Rosalie Worbets imagined a lot of things.

She pictured herself flying; pictured herself riding horses; pictured what the people who built the rail line must have thought when they saw Kalamalka Lake.

Worbets didn’t get to go on the rail trail in 2020 due to a hospital stay but she’s hoping to change that in 2021.

The native of Wahstao, Alta. – Wahstao is an Indigenous word for ‘Light On The Hill’ – which is 100 miles east of Edmonton turns 100 on Friday, Feb. 5.

“The rail trail is a wonderful thing, I’m very proud of it, and I hope to walk it this summer,” said Worbets who, five years ago, donated her age in metres to fundraise for the ORT and she challenged other seniors to do so as well.

In front of a TV crew, Worbets stood at the rail trestle in Oyama and said, “Let’s get going. It’s time to build.” She called the ORT a “health and wellness trail,” and wanted it built and to be able to walk it.

A few summers ago, Worbets and two of her great-grandchildren, Graydon and Halle, were taken on a rickshaw ride along the Kalamalka Lake portion. She knows how important this health and wellness trail has become and is incredibly proud of how the volunteer community has gotten behind this project and made it happen.

“The Okanagan is incredibly important to my family and I’m so glad I could help in a small way,” said Worbets, who lived with her husband, Bill, in Lake Country. Bill died in 2003 and Worbets moved to Vernon in 2011. She still walks as much as can in the courtyard at her seniors’ residence.

A seven-day-a-week-and-more bridge player prior to COVID, Worbets said her secret to reaching 100 has been staying positive.

“Take it one day at a time and everything is good,” she said.

Her milestone birthday will be celebrated with her family by Zoom conferencing.

READ MORE: Senior rallies behind Okanagan Rail Trail

READ MORE: WATCH: North Okanagan Mountie shares PTSD story in powerful video


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Senior birthday card

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Summerland pioneer celebrates 101st birthday

Just Posted

One hundred citations were issued after Vernon North Okanagan RCMP teamed up with BC RCMP Traffic over three days. (File)
100 tickets in 3 hours: Vernon RCMP

RCMP remind motorists to obey posted speed limit

Geese swim in Okanagan Lake at Kin Beach Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)
Petitions launched against Vernon goose cull

Petition organizers say cull an unethical overreaction to goose problem

Kelowna Fire Department. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News file)
Two fires on same Kelowna street deemed suspicious

Crews were called out to two fires, a shed and a car, within minutes on Sunday night

(Pixabay)
COVID-19 exposure at Westside Learning Centre

The school district made the annoucement on Sunday

Lavington’s newest child care facility opened its doors Feb. 1, 2021. (Stock image metrocreatve)
Daycare opens in Lavington

Maven Lane opens doors to serve North Okanagan families

Crosses are displayed in memory of residents who died from COVID-19 at the Camilla Care Community facility in Mississauga, Ont., on Nov. 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Grandparents, researchers, friends: 20,000 people in Canada have died of COVID-19

It’s been just over a year since Canada recorded its first case of the virus

A plane is seen through the window on the tarmac of Vancouver International Airport as the waiting room is empty Tuesday, June 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
New travel rules leave flight options on U.S. airlines for Canadian sun seekers

Only Canadian airlines have suspended their flights down south

courts
‘He grabbed my neck hard’: boy testifies in Penticton assault trial

Brian Lamb’s trial accused of assaulting two children began in Penticton court

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

RCMP released this photo on Jan. 27, 2021 of Terrance Jones, 40. He turned himself in on Jan. 30. (Kamloops RCMP photo)
Shuswap man wanted for attempted murder turns himself in after second warrant issued

Kamloops RCMP report that Terrance Allan Jones from Sicamous came to detachment Jan. 30

Temporary shelter at North Surrey Recreation Centre is one of the shelter locations that has dealt with COVID-19 outbreaks. (Surrey Now-Leader)
Rapid tests deployed for B.C. homeless shelter outbreaks

‘Every possible use’ for COVID-19 in care homes too

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Cody Banman was last seen in Wetaskiwin, Alberta Jan. 20, 2021. (RCMP photo)
RCMP search for missing Alberta man who may be in Penticton

Cody Banman was last seen Jan. 20 in Wetaskiwin, AB

Webcam of Rogers Pass from DriveBC.ca. (DriveBC photo)
Snowfall alert issued for Trans-Canada Highway

Environment Canada issued the alert from Eagles Pass to Rogers Pass.

Most Read