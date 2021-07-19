Okanagan non-profits receive Interior Savings grants

Several non-profits throughout the Thompson, Nicola and Okanagan are receiving much-needed grants from Interior Savings.
Thirteen non-profits will be sharing $120,000 in grants from the credit union’s Community Investment Fund. The money comes at a time that has seen increased demand in services, as well as changes to how non-profits have been operating due to the pandemic.
“We’re inspired by the tenacity and fortitude that non-profit organizations have shown in the face of very difficult circumstances,” Interior Savings CEO Kathy Conway said.
“The projects funded are a testament of their resilience and commitment to the betterment of our communities.”
The Okanagan grant recipients include:
- The Bridge Youth and Family Services
- CMHA Vernon & District
- Central Okanagan Elizabeth Fry Society
- Childhood Connections
- Community Recreational Initiative Society (CRIS)
- Desert Valley Hospice Society
- Elevation Outdoors
- Freedom’s Door
- KCR Community Resources
Interior Savings first established the Community Investment Fund in 2007 and has since provided over $1.8 million in seed money, helping to launch or expand 154 community programs.
“Eligible projects are sustainable, have a far-reaching, positive impact on the community and demonstrate alignment with one or more of Interior Savings’ impact objectives,” the credit union said.
