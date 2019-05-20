Okanagan nature centre fundraiser goes western

Horse-drawn carriage rides are just one of the events on the menu at the Allan Brooks Nature Centre Wind and Wild West fundraiser at O’Keefe Ranch on July 6. (Jennifer Blake - Morning Star)

Experience hands on nature with the Allan Brooks Nature Centre Wine and Wild West Fundraiser, presented by Fraser Barker Advisory Group of Aligned Capital Partners Inc.

The fundraiser returns to Vernon July 6, 2019.

This 18th annual event is all in support of Allan Brooks Nature Centre, promoting nature education to all ages of locals and visitors to the Okanagan.

This year, Wine and Wild West takes a western twist with a new venue at Historic O’Keefe Ranch.

“We are very excited to be at O’Keefe Ranch this year,” said Vicki Proulx, Wine and Wild West coordinator. “Agriculture is such a huge part of our lives in the Okanagan. O’Keefe Ranch offers us a spectacular outdoor space allowing guests to experience and learn about our connection with nature on the farm.”

Returning features of the event include live farm animals with O’Keefe Ranch, The Bug Guys with their reptiles and live birds of prey with The Raptors, one of the only opportunities to see the birds in the Okanagan this summer, cocktails from Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery and scenic rides in a horse-drawn carriage.

The Royal Astronomical Society of Canada members will also be on site with telescopes for deep sky viewing.

Guests can indulge in the delicious appetizers and savoury desserts, all while sipping on the Okanagan’s finest wines including Summer Gate Winery.

The evening also features one of the best live and silent auctions in town, plus Rob Dinwoodie will entertain by the campfire with live music and cowboy inspired entertainment and more.

All proceeds from Wine & Wild West will go towards maintaining Allan Brooks’ nature education programs for local children in North Okanagan schools.

Funds raised will also help expand events and nature experiences offered by the centre.

Allan Brooks plans to continue developing and delivering hands-on fun, unique, nature-oriented, and authentic experiences for youth, families, and visitors in the area.

Tickets are $95 each, or reserve a table of eight for a reduced rate. Tickets are on sale now through www.abnc.ca.

