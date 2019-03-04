BRINGING MUSIC David Jonsson and Linnea Good of Summerland are in India where they will spend the month working at a school in the Punjab region. (Summerland Review file photo)

Okanagan musicians to work at school in India

Linnea Good and David Jonsson will spend a month providing assistance and support in Punjab

Musicians from Summerland are spending the month of March in India, providing aid at a school in the northern part of the country.

For the next month, Linnea Good, David Jonsson and their son Patrick Jonsson-Good will be in the Punjab region of India.

Good is an accomplished musician who has worked as a song leader for more than 40 years and has been a professional musician for 30 years. Her work has included Christian worship music, children’s music and Biblical storytelling. In Summerland she has taught music, including ukulele lessons, to children.

Good and her family have performed internationally. In past visits to India, they have performed, taught music and participated in a Biblical storytelling workshop.

RELATED: Family brings music to India

RELATED: Good teaches music to children

It was on a previous trip when they met children at a school in Punjab and decided to return to provide help.

“These kids are so loving. It’s amazing,” she said.

She said the area where they will be working is one where it is difficult for Christian believers. For this reason, they will not disclose the exact location of the school where they will be working.

They see their role as providing a show of support at the school.

“More and more, we see ourselves as bridge builders between people of different faiths,” she said.

Jonsson and Good will share pictures and stories of their time in India.

“Were hoping people will see what we’re doing and will be inspired to help us build on a really good thing that’s going on,” she said.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
North Okanagan Cycling Society looks forward to mountain biking season
Next story
Summerland student learns skills working at community paper

Just Posted

Five arrested in connection with Kelowna kidnapping

Kelowna RCMP worked with the RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team Friday to make the arrests

Pellet gun sparks panic on Highway 97 in Kelowna

Early Monday morning, RCMP responded to an early morning panic alarm

Kelowna council to look at urban vs. suburban growth

What would you like to see?

Police look to identify Okanagan fraudster

West Kelowna RCMP call to public to identify man

New president for The Canadian Home Builders’ Association Central Okanagan

Cassidy deVeer has been named president and is the first woman to step into the role

Two police officers badly hurt after B.C. hit-and-run

Officers with integrated police dog unit were seriously injured when their parked vehicle was hit

B.C. MP named as interim Treasury Board president after another cabinet resignation

Jane Philpott resigned the position this morning over government’s handling of the SNC-Lavalin affair

Shares owned by B.C. polygamist Winston Blackmore up for auction

Assets owned by Bountiful leader to be auctioned off to repay creditors, says bailiff company

Driver failing to stop at Highway 1 intersection leads to Feb. 26 collision

Police say westbound driver couldn’t avoid vehicle crossing highway from Balmoral Road

Alberta ice climber helping climate science research

Will Gadd plans to climb 100 metres down a Greenland ice sheet

Man to be sentenced for indecent phone calls across B.C.

Joel Perry pleaded guilty to harassing women in White Rock, Surrey and Langley

Okanagan cab company phone number allegedly hacked

Two cab companies meet today about the issue

UPDATE: Police incident leads to arrest of Kamloops murder suspect

Cree Road in Kamloops is currently shut down

Trudeau dismisses China report anonymously accusing Kovrig, Spavor of espionage

Canadians arrested in December by Chinese authorities accused of violating national security

Most Read