Rocky Racoon, mascot of the Kelowna Rockets, sports a mustache in support of cancer awareness project Movember (Photo by Marissa Baecker/Black Press File Photo)

Rocky Racoon, mascot of the Kelowna Rockets, sports a mustache in support of cancer awareness project Movember (Photo by Marissa Baecker/Black Press File Photo)

Okanagan Mascot Games cancelled for third straight year

They were supposed to happen this weekend at Royal LePage Place

The Okanagan Mascot Games have been cancelled.

In a Facebook post on July 4, the Mascot Games cited cancelled flights, team schedules, and funding as issues why they won’t happen for the third year in a row. It was supposed to take place at Royal LePage Place in West Kelowna this weekend (July 23-24).

The event had been postponed the last two years because of the pandemic. The inaugural event in 2019 was held in Vernon and this was going to be Kelowna’s first time hosting the event.

Kelowna Rockets mascot Rocky and West Kelowna Warriors mascot the General were scheduled to attend along with the Texas Stars Ringo (AHL), Biscuit the Bulldog from the Allen Americans (ECHL), C-Dog from the Nanaimo Clippers (BCHL) and many more.

People who purchased tickets were given the option to get a refund or save them for next year’s event.

Calgary Flames Harvey The Hound GIFfrom Calgary Flames GIFs

READ MORE: Whisk is shutting their oven doors for the last time

READ MORE: Thunderstorms forecast for B.C. Interior

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Arts and EntertainmentEventsOkanagan

Previous story
Kelowna’s Whisk is shutting their oven doors for the last time

Just Posted

Damage to Mission Creek Greenway during flooding in June 2022. (Photo/RDCO)
Kelowna’s Mission Creek Greenway needs $150k in emergency repairs

The two suspects stole a car in Kelowna on Thursday and have since been arrested. RCMP are no longer asking residents to be on the lookout for them. (File photo)
2 men arrested after allegedly stealing car in Kelowna then fleeing to Midway

Rocky Racoon, mascot of the Kelowna Rockets, sports a mustache in support of cancer awareness project Movember (Photo by Marissa Baecker/Black Press File Photo)
Okanagan Mascot Games cancelled for third straight year

Detours for traffic on Boucherie will be Old Boucherie Road and Pritchard Drive. (Photo/Google Maps)
Two-month closure for stretch of Boucherie Road in West Kelowna

Pop-up banner image ×