The Okanagan sternwheeler parked at the Okanagan Landing Stationhouse, which operated in 1914 but is now a museum in Paddlewheel Park. The Okanagan anding Statiohouse Museum is open for weekends in June, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. by donation. (Greater Vernon Museum and Archives photo 2803)

Okanagan Landing museum opens doors

Float back in time to 1914 when sternwheelers transported goods up and down the valley

The Okanagan Landing Stationhouse Museum in Paddlewheel Park will be opened for weekends in June beginning this Saturday and Sunday.

COVID-19 safety measures are in place at the museum, which is open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., by donation.

Visitors (school aged children included) will be delighted by the 21’ X 4’ scale model depicting Okanagan Landing in 1914, when sternwheelers provided the only transportation from Vernon to Penticton. Many other historic pictures and artifacts are on display, courtesy of Greater Vernon Museum & Archives.

The Stationhouse is a GVMA satellite museum, operated by Okanagan Landing and District Community Association, a registered charity.

For further info or to arrange a private guided visit (by donation), call 250-558-4233.

