The Okanagan Indian Band has announced a three-week closure of its facilities and programs while monitoring the COVID-19 crisis. (Morning Star file photo)

Okanagan Indian Band closes facilities for three weeks

Band taking all precautions in wake of COVID-19 pandemic

The Okanagan Indian Band has closed its facilities, offices and meeting rooms for three weeks.

The closure is in effect from March 17 to April 6 or until further notice.

OKIB phone lines will remain open. Reception will direct calls to the appropriate staff.

“Services are still being offered as our staff are working remotely,” said Chief Byron Louis. “Our health team is working hard to ensure services continue for the most vulnerable in our community. The people are really pulling together as expected. We have received many words of support and people are focused on doing their part to protect the elders.”

Based on the advice of the BC Medical Officer of Health, the decision was made to suspend all OKIB events that involve public gatherings, including:

• Closure of Head of Lake Hall and the Wellness Centre, New Horizons Community Hall, and Blue Bird Building public meeting spaces;

• Closure of all OKIB boardrooms.

Coronavirus

