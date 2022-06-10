Okanagan Humane Society event had tails wagging at Kelowna Yacht Club

The Okanagan Humane Society (OHS) held its first ever Celebration for the Animals, and the event was paw-some.

More than 120 guests filled the room at the Kelowna Yacht Club for the sold-out event

in support of animals in need.

“It was a fantastic night for the animals and felt so good to get together. We are so thankful for those that came out to learn more about OHS and for the generosity with an outpouring of donations,” said Romany Runnalls, President of the OHS Board of Directors.

The volunteer run team rescued, rehabilitated, and fostered more than 1300 animals over the last year.

The Okanagan Humane Society is a registered charity that has been serving Okanagan animals for more than twenty-five years. Runnals noted that the need for their services has gone up over the past few years, stretching resources thin.

“We serve the animals because of the generosity of our community,” states Runnalls.

The charity relies on support from the community and receives no government or municipal funding

OHS offers a Pet Assistance Program to ensure those with financial barriers can receive critical medical attention for their animals.

Also, a Rescue and Adoption Program that sees animals from the Okanagan get rescued and receive all necessary medical attention before being placed for adoption to their new, loving home.

To find out more about the life saving work of The Okanagan Humane Society or to donate today, visit their website at www.okanaganhumanesociety.com or call 250-448-8554.

Animal Sheltersanimal welfareKelownaPets