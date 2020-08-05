Okanagan highlanders dance in support of kids, food banks

A nationwide virtual dance-a-thon will garner donations for Food Bank Canada and Kids Help Phone

Highland dancers in the Okanagan are joining a nationwide effort to raise funds for Food Banks Canada and Kids Help Phone, all while providing some virtual entertainment.

Highland dancers across Canada will compete to see which team can raise the most donations during a 24-hour dance-a-thon on Saturday, Aug. 15. In the Okanagan, the fundraiser is spearheaded by Vernon’s Aviemore School of Highland Dance, which hopes to bring support to two causes in greater need than usual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The requests have been over the top through both those associations since the start of the pandemic, so it’s our way of giving back,” said Cheryl Rosborough of Aviemore School.

Young dancers have been filming their routines and submitting 20-second videos, which will be compiled to produce the day-long dance show. The Kalamalka Highlanders Pipe Band is among the Okanagan teams fine-tuning its skills in the traditional Scottish dance during a time when competitions have been cancelled.

Teams from Kamloops, Penticton and Kelowna are also getting in on the action.

“It’s starting now to go through all the other pipe bands in the area to rally support,” Rosborough said.

Rosborough’s dance studio hopes to contribute $1,000 towards the Canada-wide goal of $30,000.

The fundraiser is hosted by ScotDance Canada, and funds will be split evenly between Food Banks Canada and Kids Help Phone.

Spectators can view the Dance-a-thon and donate online on the ScotDance Canada website on Aug. 15, or on the ScotDance Canada Facebook page.

