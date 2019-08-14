Okanagan group supports those dealing with death of a pet

Okanagan Pet Cremation will hold its first session on Aug. 21

Having a squishy fur ball in your life can elevate your mood, improve your day-to-day, reduce depression, stress and loneliness.

Pets become a part of the family and so when your beloved companion dies the grief can be just as painful as losing a human loved one.

Guardians can struggle with unresolved grief which can be challenging to work through.

Okanagan Pet Cremation has witnessed the impact that pet loss grief can have on its clients.

The pet cremation company is now looking to offer a monthly peer-run pet loss grief support group to help those face the loss of their loved one.

READ MORE: Finding support in the Okanagan after the death of a pet

Cammie Ouellette of Okanagan Pet Cremation explained that sharing stories of grief and mourning in a supportive atmosphere with others who have experienced similar losses lets people know they are not alone.

“When we lose a beloved pet, it helps to acknowledge our loss, and express our grief to work through our pain”, explains Ouellete. “These informal get-togethers will allow people to mourn the loss of their pet with others in a comfortable, understanding atmosphere.”

Anyone who is having difficulty with the loss of their pet is welcome to come and share as much or as little as they want.

The first support group session will be Wednesday Aug. 21, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Malachite Midwives Clinic, 1955 Bowes St. Kelowna, BC. These sessions are free, but RSVP to book a space, as space is limited.

To RSVP please contact Cammie Ouellette at griefsupport@okanaganpetcremation.ca or call or text 250-863-8163.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
A healing journey at Arion Therapeutic Farm

Just Posted

Kelowna set to host National Field Lacrosse Championships for 1st time

Provincial teams will battle it out for the Canada’s best

Kelowna homeless claim they are assaulted regularly

Everyone has their ‘breaking point’: bylaw manager David Gazely

Kelowna properties tied to alleged $220M in stock fraud

B.C. Civil Forfeiture Office wants to seize $1.6-million Kelowna home and $524,000 Big White condo

BC Restaurant Hall of Fame to induct two hospitality leaders from the Okanagan

The Hall of Fame event is open to all restaurant and foodservice professionals

Overruled plea agreement means 426 days in jail for Okanagan woman

The woman’s crimes took place between the Vernon and Penticton area

Dangerous pass caught on dash cam near Salmon Arm

The incident occurred Saturday morning

EDITORIAL: Revisiting cannabis

Until retail stores are in place, it is too early to determine if the regulations are appropriate

Trudeau broke conflict of interest law in SNC-Lavalin affair: watchdog

Ethics commissioner says PM improperly pressured former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould

Scammer posing as B.C. cop used husband’s phone number to trick wife

Police in Saanich on Vancouver Island say fraudsters are getting more brazen every day

The secret is out: South Okanagan chef is having a love affair with rosé

Don’t miss Chef Bongo’s Rosé Party at Bench D’Or in Naramata on Aug. 17

18-year-old B.C. man gets probation for selling fentanyl to undercover cop

Lower Mainland gang sent teen to Greater Victoria to sell drugs and work off his debt

Canadians warned to be cautious about travelling to Hong Kong amid unrest

Canadians in Hong Kong should contact the Canadian consulate there if they need help

PNE food legend ‘Hunky’ Bill Konyk has died just days before 2019 fair to open

Family-operated Hunky Bill’s business has spanned three generations

‘Aggressive’ emu on the loose on Vancouver Island now safe at nearby farm

Agitated animal eventually secured by officers after resisting arrest near Cowichan

Most Read