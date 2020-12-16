12-year-old Averi is currently in BC Children’s Hospital waiting for treatment for her aplastic anemia. (Vanessa Micku - GoFundMe)

12-year-old Averi is currently in BC Children’s Hospital waiting for treatment for her aplastic anemia. (Vanessa Micku - GoFundMe)

Okanagan girl’s family asking for support after rare condition diagnosis

Averi Morey and her parents are in Vancouver waiting for a treatment plan

A Kelowna family is asking the community to help them and their daughter battle a rare medical condition.

Twelve-year-old Averi Morey was diagnosed with aplastic anemia, a condition that prevents the body from producing enough blood cells. According to the Mayo Clinic, the rare condition causes fatigue and leaves individuals more prone to infections and uncontrolled bleeding.

At first, Averi seemed to be fighting some sort of virus but her family noticed she wasn’t getting better.

Her mother Jerica brought Averi to Vernon Jubilee Hospital, where initially they were told Averi might have cancer. Her father Matthew rushed from Kelowna to Vernon and from there, the trio was flown immediately to BC Children’s Hospital for more testing.

Currently, they’re still waiting to learn more about treatment options, but Jerica and Matthew have been told their daughter may be in the hospital for the next six months or possibly longer.

Due to COVID-19, Averi can only be in contact with her parents to prevent infection, which means Jerica has had to leave her one-year-old daughter to be in Vancouver full-time, leaving Averi’s stepfather to care for her sister and have a reduced work schedule. Matthew is in a similar position with a limited work schedule and leaving his daughter’s stepmother to care for the family.

“Due to many forms of procedures, this process will be exhausting and time-consuming, not to mention, extremely stressful in the wake of a worldwide pandemic where only two of her parents are able to visit her,” according to one of the fundraisers for the family.

The money raised from the campaigns will go towards food, fuel and accommodations, as well as to help Averi’s parent’s families.

For more information, visit the fundraisers here and here.

READ: Front-line workers named Canada’s Newsmaker of the Year by editors

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

fundraiserHealthcare

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
High school students spread holiday cheer to Kelowna’s long-term care homes

Just Posted

RCMP pictured at a motor vehicle incident during snowy conditions. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Kelowna RCMP changes approach to Big White policing amid COVID-19 concerns

Previously, the RCMP did not have an officer stationed on the mountain permanently

The Pat Duke Arena change room renovation and expansion project is now complete, the Regional District of North Okanagan announced Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. (Morning Star file photo)
Upgrades to Lumby’s Pat Duke Arena now complete

Village was named Kraft Hockeyville in 2016; virtual tour will take place Thursday

Social activity in homes and accommodation at Big White Ski Resort has resulted in the transmission of COVID-19. (Contributed)
91 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health; Big White group households lend to cluster

Large households, some with more than 15 people, contributed to the spread of the virus on the mountain

Big White Village on Dec. 16.
Big White employees fired as resort officials curb COVID-19 cluster

A COVID-19 task force is working to contain the cluster

Public trail access at Adventure Bay is restricted causing conflict and unkind behaviours towards property owner and authorized users. (Laura Kershaw photo)
Clarity trails on Vernon’s Adventure Bay access

Public access restricted, causing conflict and unkind behaviours

(The Canadian Press)
Front-line workers named Canada’s Newsmaker of the Year by editors

Health workers held the hands of the dying when their loved ones couldn’t be there

12-year-old Averi is currently in BC Children’s Hospital waiting for treatment for her aplastic anemia. (Vanessa Micku - GoFundMe)
Okanagan girl’s family asking for support after rare condition diagnosis

Averi Morey and her parents are in Vancouver waiting for a treatment plan

(Photos courtesy of Make-A-Wish Foundation B.C. & Yukon)
Black Press Media x BraveFace: Help Make-A-Wish change the lives of critically-ill children

Join us on Dec. 18 for a virtual day of granting wishes, one mask purchase at a time

The on-site team deploys a boom curtain to contain the oil spill near Nootka Island. (Unified Command)
Sea otter, heron treated as team battles active oil slick off Vancouver Island

Animals found covered in oil, response team looking at rehabilitation options

RCMP officers wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 stand by as protesters opposed to the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion block rail lines, in Burnaby, B.C., on Friday, November 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. COVID-19 violation tickets to be sent to collections after 30 days, instead of 1 year

The province has also requested WorkSafe BC increase in-person inspections at workplaces,

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Gillian McIntosh of Abbotsford was finally able to meet her newborn son Travis Len over the weekend. McIntosh was in an induced coma due to COVID-19 when she gave birth to him on Nov. 10, and was eased out of sedation late last week. She has now tested negative for the virus.
Abbotsford mom who gave birth while in coma after getting COVID-19 meets son

Gillian McIntosh, diagnosed with virus on Nov. 6, comes off ventilator

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Large fire destroys West Kelowna boat storage building

Residents in the area have been asked to shut their windows and doors

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Most Read