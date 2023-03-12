Okanagan Forest Task Force works with RCMP to remove backcountry campers

The Okanagan Forest Task Force cleaned up a year old illegal camp site in the backcountry near Bartley Rd. (OFTF/Facebook) The Okanagan Forest Task Force cleaned up a year old illegal camp site in the backcountry near Bartley Rd. (OFTF/Facebook)

The Okanagan Forest Task Force was recently tasked with assisting the RCMP in clearing the backcountry.

OFTF founder Kane Blake posted to Facebook March 11 before and after photos of a Bartley Road illegal camp that had been there over a year.

The individuals who had been living at the site were towed out with the help of Mario’s Towing to a location lined up by Natural Resource Officers.

The group that participated in the clean-up removed 3,420 pounds of metal which was sent to ABC Recycling and threw out tons of garbage.

Blake thanked the RCMP and the Natural Resource Officers, saying it was a pleasure to work alongside the two organizations.

