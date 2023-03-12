Okanagan Forest Task Force works with RCMP to remove backcountry campers

The Okanagan Forest Task Force was recently tasked with assisting the RCMP in clearing the backcountry.
OFTF founder Kane Blake posted to Facebook March 11 before and after photos of a Bartley Road illegal camp that had been there over a year.
The individuals who had been living at the site were towed out with the help of Mario’s Towing to a location lined up by Natural Resource Officers.
The group that participated in the clean-up removed 3,420 pounds of metal which was sent to ABC Recycling and threw out tons of garbage.
Blake thanked the RCMP and the Natural Resource Officers, saying it was a pleasure to work alongside the two organizations.
