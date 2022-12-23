After OFTF attended and cleaned. (Kane Blake)

Okanagan Forest Task Force removed 100,000 pounds of garbage from backcountry

A look back at 2022

Contributed by Kane Blake.

The Okanagan Forest Task Force has had a busy 2022.

With roughly 100,000 pounds of garbage removed for the Okanagan backcountry, we also noted a still growing increase in squatter camps and illegal dump sites as we plan ahead for a busy 2023.

The documentary “what lies behind the trees” has been put on hold due to computer issues but will resume once we get a better computer.

We are beyond happy to announce this fall the donation of a tow truck and we have big plans for it starting in the spring to help rid the backcountry of heavy, hard-to-get items.

Our group has grown lots over the past couple years with currently 2.3k members.

–Kane Blake is president of the OFTF.

A dump site in the Okanagan before the Okanagan Forest Task Force arrived to clean it up (top photo) and how it looks after the cleanup is done (bottom). (Kane Blake photos)
