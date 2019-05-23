Okanagan elementary schools help Chinook salmon

Kingfisher is hosting a series of field trips to release the school-raised salmon

Chinook salmon are in trouble with populations in decline, but Okanagan elementary students are taking part in helping, according to Exucutive Director of Kingfisher Interpretive Centre Shona Bruce.

A total of 50 incubators are being kept in classrooms in three school districts in the Okanagan.

Kingfisher Interpretive Centre is hosting a series of field trips for children to name and release the Chinook salmon fry that they helped raise.

These field trips are also an educational opportunity, with the children learning about salmon, the environment, first nations and more.

Bruce said that if children get to experience nature hands on, they’ll be more likely to protect it as adults.

Children releasing Chinook salmon at Kingfisher. (Jennifer Blake - Morning Star)