Okanagan company shores up support for 22 families

Christmas hampers delivered to Okanagan-Shuswap families just in time for Christmas

Every hamper included an Instant Pot, among the many other items. (Submitted Photo)

Four years and 99 Christmas hampers ago, KingFisher Boats launched their Christmas Community Hamper program. Now in its fourth year, KingFisher is giving back in a new way – by partnering with Archway Society and Community Futures. Thanks to these organizations, 22 families received hampers.

“KingFisher is proud to partner with the Archway Society and Community Futures, who drive positive change on a daily basis,” said Sarah Gregory, director of HR and administration. “By working with impactful organizations, we know we’re helping families that need it the most.”

KingFisher spread joy thanks to annual fundraising efforts, all funds raised went directly to the Christmas Hamper donation fund. Additionally, KingFisher’s business partners and local businesses played a role in gathering the ingredients for a giving Christmas with each hamper valuing $500.

“The spirit of giving is infectious, our team has so much fun preparing the hampers and wrapping special gifts” said Gregory. “We look forward to this program all year long.”

The hampers, which include grocery gift cards, gifts for the entire family, an Instant Pot, a spa gift certificate, and other winter necessities were delivered just in time for the holidays on Dec. 16.

KingFisher Boats would like to add a special thanks to the below sponsors who helped make this vision a reality:

AJR Windows

BC Fasteners

Bolton Stainless

Florida Marine

Grizzly

Just for You Spa

Linear Devices

Norelco

Northern Plastics

Piedmont

Samuels

SeaDog

Seats Canada

Smooth Moves

Sparta Carpets

SPI Logistics

Uflex

Wholesale

