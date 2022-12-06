Okanagan College Vernon, Salmon Arm campuses host candlelight vigils

Events open to the community commemorating 33rd anniversary of Montreal massacre, missing local women

Okanagan College’s Vernon and Salmon Arm campuses will again be aglow in candlelight tonight, Tuesday, Dec. 6, as a symbolic commitment to end violence against women.

Communities in the Okanagan-Shuswap are marking the 33rd anniversary of the École Polytechnique Massacre in Montreal, in addition to the ongoing cases of missing women from the region.

The candlelight vigils will be co-hosted by a network of organizations and volunteers.

At the Vernon campus, the vigil begins at 4 p.m. with participants meeting in the cafeteria. The outdoor vigil will begin at 4:45 p.m.

The Vernon campus is working with community members to host a safe, supportive event that is open to the community. All are welcome.

In Salmon Arm, participants are asked to meet in the cafeteria at 4:45 p.m. for bannock tacos. Speakers will follow at an indoor gathering, and the vigil will move outside at 6:30 p.m.

Dress warmly for the weather.

Both are free events and community members are welcome.

