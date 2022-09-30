(Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

(Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

Okanagan College lowers flags for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Flags were lowered at all Okanagan College campuses

Okanagan College (OC) lowered their flags to honour Truth and Reconciliation Day on Thursday afternoon (Sept. 29).

In a small ceremony that took place in front of the school, the flags were lowered around 2:15 p.m. and will remain down across all OC campuses across the province on Friday, Sept. 30.

“At Okanagan College, our mission is to able transform lives and communities,” said Okanagan College President Neil Fassina. “As part of that mission, [we’re] fully committed to engaging in the truth of reconciliation commissions calls to action.”

“We recognize the second national day for Truth and Reconciliation,” said Fassina. “It is a day to remember what has transpired, to recognize the trauma and the hurt that persists, and to renew our efforts of the decolonization and the Indigenization of education here at Okanagan College.”

(Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

