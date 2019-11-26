Okanagan ChristmasFest set to light up Kelowna

The indoor/outdoor Christmas market will return Dec. 12

The magic of the holiday season returns to Kelowna during the second annual Okanagan ChristmasFest.

The European inspired outdoor Christmas market will be held Dec. 12, 13, and 14 both indoors and outdoors at the Kanata Hotel and Conference Centre.

Attendees will be able to enjoy the Jingle Bar, Gingerbread House display and Telus Christmas Tree walk in support of the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

Last year’s event raised more than $10,000 for the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

New this year is the Elementary School Gingerbread Competition where you can buy a raffle ticket for one of the chef-inspired Gingerbread Houses with a weekend stay at Silver Star with ski passes, all in support of The Bridge Youth and Family Services Youth Recovery House.

A full entertainment schedule is available on www.okchristmasfest.com.

Most Read