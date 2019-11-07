Okanagan bartenders gear up for cocktail competition

The Okanagan’s top bartenders are gearing up for a highly competitive event, tonight (Nov. 7).

The Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery Mixoff is in its seventh year and is sold out.

There will be 10 local bartenders representing different restaurants from around the region, competing for the title of best in the Okanagan.

Last year Big White’s Globe was crowed king of cocktails in the People’s Choice category, while Judge’s Choice went to Rowan Henderson from Salt and Brick.

During the event bartenders must create cocktails that include two Okanagan Spirit ingredients and a local wine/beer/cider. They will be n partnered with their chef’s to pair these cocktail creations with food.

This year the competitors are:

Kitchen Provisions Catering

Oak + Cru

The Train Station Pub

Summerhill Pyramid Winery

The Nest & Nectar

Skinny Duke’s Glorious Emporium

Waterfront Cafe

Micro Bar & Bites

Broken Anchor

Jacks Pizza & Liquor

The event takes place at 7 p.m. at the Laurel Packing House.

