Okanagan art gallery releases their theme

Fine arts painting will be the point of focus for this year’s event

Fine arts and painting is the theme for June at the Okanagan Art Gallery in Osoyoos.

‘June in Bloom’ opens Friday June 7th at the Okanagan Art Gallery on Main Street from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

According to gallery advertising director, Diane Carter the show will feature the full roaster of professional artists represented by the gallery which brings together artists from all mediums including oil and acrylic artists, lithography specialists, photographers and fiber artists.

“This ‘First Friday’ reception will feature wine presented by Quinta Ferreira Estate Winery. Don’t miss the opportunity to meet with the proprietor Maria Ferreira. Learn more about their select wines and how they relate to art,’ said Carter.

For information about June Bloom Paintings and Fine Art show at the Okanagan Art Gallery, call 604 308-3995. Or you can visit their website at www.okanaganartgallery.com.

