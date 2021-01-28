Dorito stretching out. Facebook

Okanagan animal rescue highlights adoption heroes

AlleyCats Alliance was having trouble adopting feral felines

An Okanagan animal rescue is thanking pet lovers who have come forward and taken in cats who were considered hard to adopt.

These adoption heroes didn’t blink an eye when AlleyCats Alliance was looking for homes for several felines who were part of a feral cat colony.

Aptly named Wild Child, a grey tabby once lived on a property in the South Okanagan but due to the sale of the land, homes had to be found for her and her cat friends.

From a bale of hay to the comfort of a Posturepedic bed, Wild Child now lives in the lap of luxury.

Wild Child at new home. Facebook.

Wild Child’s friend Dorito also found his forever home after a tough start to life that saw him living outdoors in extreme conditions.

While Dorito might have been feral at one point he had no trouble fitting into his new home and cuddling up to his new adopters.

If you would like to support the good work that AlleyCats Alliance does in the Okanagan, you can do so by visiting the website using PayPal, www.alleycatsalliance.org or by snail mail at 332, 113-437 Martin Street, Penticton, B.C. V2A 5L1.

READ MORE: AlleyCats Alliance looks for special donation

