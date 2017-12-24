Dave Logan/Black Press

OK Valley getting big chill for Christmas

Get your firewood while the stores are open — you’ll probably need it

Best get those fireplaces primed for use, because you might need it tonight.

Kelowna and Vernon are looking at an extraordinarily cold Christmas Eve today, with lows expected to dip to -13 C in both cities. According to Environment Canada, the record for Kelowna is a low of -13.1 C in 2009, though that data only goes back to 2005.

The weather watchers’ data for Vernon is a bit more thorough, dating back to 1991, and places the record low at -9.6 C in 1998.

Penticton is a bit luckier, with temperatures expected to dip to -10 C tonight, and historical data for that city is even more extensive, dating back to 1941, with a record low of -16.7 C in 1983.

Though daytime temperatures are expected to be a bit warmer throughout the Valley for Christmas Day, the nighttime is looking even colder, at a forecast -14 C throughout.

Penticton is expected to get a few flurries between Christmas Eve, through Christmas Day, while Kelowna and Vernon both have a chance of flurries on Christmas Day.

Previous story
‘Twas the night before Christmas
Next story
Sweet Sicamous! Family makes gingerbread model of historic Penticton ship

Just Posted

OK Valley getting big chill for Christmas

Get your firewood while the stores are open — you’ll probably need it

Track Santa Claus along his Christmas Eve journey to B.C.

Santa has already dropped off gifts in Korea, Hong Kong and Nepal

$1M winning Lotto Max ticket purchased in Vernon

Ticket purchased in Kelowna also won more than $219,000.

People with Type 2 diabetes need more support, say researchers

International review determines ‘teaching how to eat well’ should be part of the treatment

Central Okanagan Shoppers help moms and babies

Shoppers Drug Mart locations helped raise money for Kelowna General Hospital

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Driving charges turn to firearm and drug charges in Kamloops

A 9-mm semi-automatic handgun was reportedly found in the vehicle, along with drugs

Sweet Sicamous! Family makes gingerbread model of historic Penticton ship

With an estimated 10 hours left on the project, one of the creators says it’s nearly done

CannabisWise program to ease consumer concerns ahead of legalization

Vancouver dispensary owner Buddha Barn said a national standard is exactly what the industry needs.

Sobeys takes romaine lettuce off shelves as precaution amid E. coli outbreak

Cases have been detected in Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia

Editorial: And we thought Stephen Harper was ethically-challenged

Kelowna’s managing editor says the ethics commissioner took a bite out of Justin Trudeau’s popularity

Letter: MP helps mend a hole for family

Kelowna letter-writer says Stephen Fuhr helped his family deal with adoption issues

B.C. student pleads for blood donors to step up

During the holiday season, Canadian Blood Services is begging for platelet and blood donations.

Atlantic Canada to be hit by back-to-back storms: meteorologist

Gusts and a wintry mix of precipitation, snow expected as a low-pressure system tracks the region

Most Read