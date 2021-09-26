October is Family Daze in the Corn Maze month at North Okanagan ranch

O’Keefe Ranch will have its popular corn maze up and running, along with other events, every Saturday and Sunday in the month

Back after a prolonged vacation, FlapJack the donkey will be in the corrals of the historic O’Keefe Ranch for Family Daze in the Corn Maze weekends, Saturday and Sunday in October, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (yanacrane photo)

Is there a better way to enjoy a fall afternoon in the North Okanagan than getting lost in a corn maze?

Well, maybe, but nobody does it with more fun than the historic O’Keefe Ranch in Spallumcheen.

The ranch will hold its Family Daze in the Corn Maze every Saturday and Sunday in October from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Get lost in the family-friendly corn maze, enjoy live music and a meet and greet with the friendly goats,” said the ranch.

“Don’t forget to take pictures with FlapJack the donkey (finally back from vacation). Load up your favourite candies in the general store and check out the model railway exhibit.”

Guests can take a tour of the ranch in style with wagon rides provided by the Pioneer Power Club and stay warm by the bonfires. Maybe enjoy a smore or two.

O’Keefe Ranch’s role-play actors have been entertaining guests and staff all summer, and they will be part of the weekend Family Daze.

For more information on O’Keefe Ranch and updates on all activities, please visit www.okeeferanch.ca, call 250-542-7868 or visit them in person at 9380 Highway 97 north, heading toward Westside Road and Falkland.

