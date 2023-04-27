“Not in our landfill” Penticton Secondary students’ message about single-use plastics

The fight for climate change is one the youth of today are championing alongside seniors

Students at Penticton Secondary School joined in the second PLANET EARTH project in the protest of single-use plastics and climate change on Wednesday, April 26.

The students, along with Donna Schellenberg, took 6,000 used and cleaned yogurt pods to make their message.

The repurposed yogurt pods were lined up on the grass in front of the school, spelling out the motto of ‘Reduce, Reuse, Recycle” as well as the message targeted straight at the single-use plastics: “Not in our landfill.”

In addition, other students were busy painting messages about climate change onto rocks for another display.

The yogurt pods will be set up outside the Holy Cross school on April 27 as well.

Before Earth Day, Schellengberg started thinking about how she can help the planet and focused in on all the single use plastics at her home at Athens Creek in Penticton. With help from other residents, they collected the 6,000 cups.

She also noted the items that can be made out of plastics like park benches, some of which appear in Penticton.

