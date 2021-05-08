North Okanagan trio to sleep rough to raise funds for homeless youth

Back to Earth team of Lavington aim to raise $5K in support of the cause

Kiley and her sisters-in-law Jacqueline Olson and Heidi Routley will be participating in the Sleep Out: Home Edition event May 28, 2021. (Contributed)

Three North Okanagan women will sleep rough this month to raise funds and awareness for B.C.’s homeless youth.

Kiley Routley, owner-operator of Lavington’s Back To Earth organic shop, and her sisters-in-law, Heidi Routley and Jacqueline Olson, are set to participate in the Sleep Out: Home Edition event.

Kiley is no stranger to the event as she and Heidi tackled the challenge last year.

The pair slept behind the Back To Earth production facility in Lavington, and people were asked to honk their support as they drove by.

“We will sleep out in an uncomfortable place outside for one night in solidarity with hundreds of young people who have nowhere else to go every night,” she told the Morning Star. “It is a way to show these young people that we care.”

The Back to Earth team set out to raise $4,500, and they are sure to surpass their goal by the May 28 event with already 90 per cent collected.

“We are passionate about supporting youth and the Covenant House Vancouver and we are grateful for the chance to participate in their 6th annual Sleep Out event,” the team said. “Unfortunately homeless ‘hits home’ for too many of our loved ones.”

To learn more or support the cause, visit the fundraising page here.

