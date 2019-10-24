Rick Thorburn, an architect and longtime member of the Vernon Flying Club, speaks to guests at the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives during the recent Vernon Takes Flight exhibit opening. (Francois Arseneault photo)

North Okanagan Takes Flight

Museum exhibit reaches new heights

On a dark August morning 100 years ago, a daring young pilot took off in a small Curtiss JN4 “Jenny” plane from Vancouver. In his pocket was tucked a letter, a letter that would become British Columbia’s first eastbound airmail. Sixteen hours and 42 minutes later, Captain Ernest Hoy landed in Calgary as the first pilot to cross the Canadian Rockies, and the letter was delivered safely in to the hands of the city’s Mayor.

But before his final destination, 200 miles in to his flight, Hoy made a stop in Vernon, where he was greeted by a large crowd of excited citizens. While his plane was being refeuled by the Vernon Garage Company, Mayor Shatford treated Captain Hoy to breakfast downtown. About an hour later, Hoy left Vernon, making a magnificent takeoff and waving to the cheering crowd below.

A century after this pioneering flight, the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives is proud to announce their newest feature exhibit, Vernon Takes Flight, on now until the end of December. The exhibit celebrates not only Hoy’s achievement, but other men and women who have dedicated their lives to the skies: from Lowell Dunsmore, whose flying school produced a number of successful pilots, to Jim Duddle and Eldon Seymour, teenagers who built the City of Vernon plane, to the Vernon Flying Club, whose members continue to make flight accessible to Vernon’s youngest citizens. This family-friendly exhibit includes never-before seen footage, and a special Kids Zone where children can try their hand at making a variety of paper planes, or pose for a photo op in a little barrel airplane.

Two men who truly know that the sky is the limit: Duke Dawe, a retired flight lieutenant, and Rick Thornburn, a long-time Vernon citizen and member of the Vernon Flying Club, recently shared their knowledge at the exhibit’s opening reception.

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Duke Dawe, a retired flight lieutenant, speaks to a crowd at the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives during the Vernon Takes Flight exhibit opening. (Francois Arseneault photo)

Previous story
Summerland discussion will focus on cannabis

Just Posted

‘A traffic jam like you’ve never seen’: Kelowna resident concerned over future development

New condo projects, Costco planned to be constructed within blocks of one another

Kelowna Realtor suspended by Century 21 after calling Albertans ‘cry babies’

‘Our brokerage has suspended Mr. Houghton and he is no longer a registered Realtor with our firm.’

Kelowna Skating Club returns from Fraser Valley competition with 9 medals

KSC performed strong at the Super Series Autumn Leaves in Chilliwack

Central Okanagan school board approves policy to make menstrual products available for students

The policy was approved at a board meeting Wednesday night

Peachland, named the second bat-friendly community in B.C.

A school in Peachland is home to a colony of more than 2,000 bats

B.C. to be first to implement UN Indigenous rights declaration

No veto in B.C. legislation, minister Scott Fraser says

WATCH: Canucks players help celebrate Halloween with chocolate pumpkins at children’s hospice

Antoine Roussel, Jake Virtanen and Fin helped families decorate Thomas Haas chocolate pumpkins

UPDATE: ‘This is nearly unprecedented’: Five bears killed after roaming near Penticton school

The bears’ death come only a week-and-a-half after six more bears were killed in West Kelowna

Hundreds give input on Enderby/Splatsin highway improvement options

The B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure will receive feedback online until Nov. 15

Okanagan women take road maintenance company to court over washout crash

The incident occurred after washout in April, 2018 near Summerland

B.C. Return-It to double recycling deposits for pop cans, juice boxes next month

Beginning Nov. 1, beverage containers 1 litre or smaller will earn 10 cents instead of current 5 cents

North Okanagan Takes Flight

Museum exhibit reaches new heights

Contenders return to Okanagan-Shuswap with 18th annual tour

Much-loved musicians, Valdy and Gary Fjellgaard, along with Blu & Kelly Hopkins, tour Interior

B.C. loses court ruling on limiting experts in ICBC injury cases

A-G David Eby says it could cost $400 million a year

Most Read