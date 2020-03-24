Pat McAllister sent The Morning Star this photo of a village resident putting smiles on the faces of passers-by for being, er, self-quarantined and picking up supplies while on an outing on Vernon Street in Lumby Monday, March 23. (Photo submitted)

North Okanagan resident models unique quarantine outfit

Get-up designed to bring smiles to faces; it worked

One Lumby resident wanted to give fellow citizens something to smile about amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

This individual was encased in a plastic cover from head to ankles — self-quarantined, if you will — propped up by an open umbrella on a mainly sunny day, while walking along Vernon Street with a case of cold ones.

Written in black sharpie on the bottom of the plastic, “MADE YOU SMILE.”

And they did.

Thanks to Pat McAllister for sending the photo

