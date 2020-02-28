The World Day of Prayer is celebrated Friday, March 6. (File photo)

North Okanagan prays for women of Zimbabwe

World Day of Prayer celebrated in 2,000 Canadian communities, one of 170 countries

Local citizens will join people in 170 countries to fold their hands and bow their heads Friday, March 6.

The annual World Day of Prayer Service has been written and prepared by the women of Zimbabwe, and those taking part will be praying under the theme, Rise, Take Your Mat and Walk (John 5:2-9).

“The women of Zimbabwe are taking Jesus’ encounter to be a call to act in love for peace and reconciliation,” said Debbie Breitkreutz, coordinator for Vernon’s Christian prayer service at Peace Lutheran Church. “The action verbs suggest that we should not be afraid to act on the word of God. God is offering us the steps for personal and social transformation. This is the time for change!”

An organizing committee of women from eight local churches have come together for the Vernon service: St. John’s Lutheran, St. James and Our Lady of the Valley Catholic churches, Trinity United, Knox Presbyterian, All Saints’ Anglican, Peace Lutheran and Vernon Christian Fellowship.

READ MORE: World Day of Prayer returns, celebrates 97 years

“The service is written by women for all of us,” said Breitkreutz. “When we gather for the service, everyone is asked to pray in solidarity with the people of the featured country, (Zimbabwe this year) a land filled with a complicated history and challenges. But it is also a land filled with hope and change.”

The first World Day of Prayer, sponsored by the Women’s Inter-Church Council of Canada, (www.wicc.org) took place almost 100 years ago, in 1922. This year it will be celebrated in over 2,000 communities across Canada.

“When you think of 170 countries being involved and many of thousands of prayer services being held throughout the world, it is pretty amazing and powerful,” said Breitkreutz.

On this special day, many peoples from hugely diverse backgrounds will gather together to pray and have fellowship as people of God.

Join them on Friday, March 6 at 1:30 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, 1204 30th Ave. For further information, call Debbie at 250-545-5913.

READ MORE: Okanagan Indian Band voices support for Wet’suwet’en nation

