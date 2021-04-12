The North Okanagan Optimist Club is hosting its first photography contest for kids aged five to 18 with three themes: Play; Learn; Nature. (File photo)

North Okanagan Optimistic Club hosts youth photo contest

Kids aged five to 18 can enter in three themes: Play; Learn; Nature

Calling all young shutterbugs.

The North Okanagan Optimist Club is introducing to kids and teens of the area a contest to explore their hidden photographic, artistic talents.

The first North Okanagan Optimist Club Youth Photography Contest is free to enter for kids aged five to 18.

The contest is open to residents of the North Okanagan and is on until April 2o.

“Whether taken with a smartphone, traditional film camera or DSLR, we want to see your images,” said the club in a post on its Facebook page.

There are three categories:

• Juniors five-to-seven;

• Youth eight-to-15;

• Teens 16-to-18.

There will be a $200 cash award presented.

Each entrant can select and submit one photo in each themed category (PLAY, LEARN, NATURE). Voting is open to the public. The three photos in each age group that receive the most votes (and meet our eligibility requirements) by the close of contest on April 20 will become finalists.

A contest winner will be chosen from the finalists after careful review by contest judges.

Viewers can vote for their favourite. Voting closes on April 20.

The winner will be chosen on Saturday, May 1, at 12 p.m.

The club will contact the winner via email and display it on the contest site.

To enter, view or vote, or to get additional information, visit https://northokanaganoptimistclub.com/photo-contest-2021.

Most Read