Reading Together volunteer Lindsay Bayford reads with her daughter, Sydnie. (North Okanagan Literacy Society photo)

North Okanagan Literacy Society raises readers

Raise-A-Reader campaign benefits local group’s community programs

Challenges created for parents and students due to COVID-19 has resulted in a need to focus on literacy.

The North Okanagan Literacy Society is doing just that, and is gaining support from the Post Media Raise-a-Reader, the Vernon Morning Star and Decoda Literacy Solutions Society.

Together, they are meeting these challenges locally through the important Raise-a-Reader donation campaign.

Any donations made to the local literacy society by Oct. 7 will be topped up by the campaign (canadahelps.org).

“This year has been particularly hard on students and families,” society executive director Wendy Aasen said.

“We are very eager to fill all the learning gaps that we can, but more importantly, the Post Media Raise-a-Reader campaign presents an opportunity for the community to show children and families that they care about their futures, too.

“We all have a stake in raising readers.”

The literacy society is working to support students and families at community locations (with school and library access limited).

Program redesigning is underway for this fall to focus on:

• small-group blended program of reading and math led by educators and supported by volunteers for students in Grades 2-4 who need extra support

• reading workshops for parents supporting children

• new Playing with Numbers series for parent-child, that will encourage math development using fun games

They will be offered initially at the People Place, and in partnership with the Boys and Girls Club Okanagan. Contact programs@literacysociety.ca for more information.

