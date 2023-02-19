(Black Press file photo)

(Black Press file photo)

Nominate an outstanding person for Lake Country Citizen of the Year

Nominations for the Sax Koyama Award open until Feb. 28

The nomination deadline for Lake County’s Citizen of the Year has been extended to the end of February.

The Oceola Fish and Game Club is asking for nominations for the Sax Koyama Award.

The award is presented to an individual who has made an outstanding contribution to the community.

Eligible nominees must be a resident of Lake Country and surrounding area north of Duck Lake.

Community members have until Feb. 28 to submit the name of someone they believes has fostered community spirit and is working for the benefit of the community as a whole.

Nomination forms can be found online or picked up from the customer service counter at Municipal Hall.

Forms can then be mailed to the Oceola Fish and Game Club at 11888 McGowan Rd. or emailed to bill.bosch@oceola.ca.

