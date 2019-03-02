NOCS looks forward to mountain biking season

Mountain bike society celebrates successes while planning for the future.

The North Okanagan Cycling Society held their annual general meeting on Thursday evening at the Lakers Clubhouse.

It was an opportunity for enthusiasts to learn about what the society did in 2018 and to find out what’s in store this season.

“We aim to create positive trail experiences for mountain bikers in the North Okanagan,” said Matt Ball, Vice President of NOCS. “We’re celebrating a record number of members in 2018 with over 800 and looking forward to the future of mountain biking in our area.”

Related: Big year ahead for cycling society

Related: Toyota comes to aid of cycling society

In 2018, NOCS documented 2,000 hours of volunteer labour to build and maintain trails in Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park, Ellison Provincial Park, Silver Star Provincial Park and Noble Canyon. In 2018 three new trails were constructed and over eight trails improved upon by means of brushing, re-routing, drainage and more. Last year also saw the installation of new trail signage at Kalamalka Lake and Silver Star Provincial Parks thanks to a grant from the City of Vernon.

The growing mountain bike group is looking ahead with multiple projects in the works with a major one being the 2021 development of the Ranchlands Park above Buchanan Road. The RDNO has included a $100,000 line item in their 2021 budget for the development of this new trail system. Other upcoming projects include over 5 new trails and continuation of trail maintenance throughout the year.

Trail work aside, NOCS will continue to host various youth and adult programs including Sprockids, Trail Ninjas and Toonie Rides as well as events. On May 2-5 is the third annual Vernon Bike Fest featuring a movie fundraiser night at Towne Cinema, a bike party at Ratio Coffee, an art ride on the Rail Trail, a ‘good old fashioned mountain bike race’ and a demo day. The society is also hosting the inaugural Liv Bombshell Enduro at Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park on June 22. The events sold out of 150 spots in less than a month.

People interested in becoming a member and/or volunteering can visit okcycling.com for details. NOCS is also actively seeking sponsors for various programs and events.

Related: Bike Fest kicks off Thursday

Related: Top Vernon business leaders revealed

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
4,000 square feet of luxury up for grabs in Choices

Just Posted

NOCS looks forward to mountain biking season

Mountain bike society celebrates successes while planning for the future.

Central Okanagan man charged with indecent act near water park stands trial

John Charles Allan was charged in connection to an incident in a Lake Country park

Rockets’ 4 goals not enough in loss to Vancouver

Rockets return to home ice Saturday night for back to back games against Portland

Winner of spaghetti bridge competition one of Okanagan College’s own

James Dessert took home the grand prize of $1,500 for his spaghetti creation.

Big White sees largest amount of fresh snow of any Okanagan resort

Hit that fresh powder at Big White

Evacuation order granted for B.C. tent city following three large fires

Provincial fire commissioner supports request by Maple Ridge fire chief.

Canucks Report: February stumbles make playoffs a longshot

Vancouver plays 14 games in 28-day span in March

B.C. couple goes on ‘chicken wrangling mission’ to give Lucky a new home

Lucky was found soaked under a trailer. Now she’s living the good life as a pampered pet

Letter: ALC shouldn’t have say on Okanagan Rail Trail

A Lake Country reader weighs into the debate

RCMP investigate Home Invasion on Kamloops North Shore

Four male suspects forced their way into a home Friday night and assaulted occupants.

B.C.’s rural, remote regions bear the lion’s share of gaps in ambulance services: report

The report recommends that BCEHS evaluate its advanced care coverage across the province

Letter: Kelowna MP providing incomplete information

A Kelowna reader weighs in

Federal legislation for cannabis-possession pardon not enough, critics say

Prior to cannabis legalization, simple possession was punishable by a $1,000 fine, six months in jail

Tourism is economic force in British Columbia with 6.1 million visits: ministry

The industry generated $18.4 billion in revenue in 2017

Most Read