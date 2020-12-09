No ‘kitten’ around: Penticton woman makes masks to support pet rescues

When Dorrian Dixon’s cat Winston Churchill allows it, she keeps busy making dozens of masks each week.

“I’ve made well over 2,000 masks and given away hundreds,” said Dixon while Winston Churchill inspects the latest creations to see if they meet his approval.

“I felt I need to do something to help in this time of need.”

She sells the three layer masks for just $5, and donates $1 from every mask to Critteraid and Alley Cats.

She will be donating $158 to Critteraid and $68 to Alley Cats this week. Donations will continue to the two rescue organizations as she sells more masks.

READ MORE: Best Christmas lights in Penticton

“I adopted Winston Churchill from Critteraid and he’s been running my life ever since. He truly does run the show around here,” she said with a laugh as Winston follows her around the house.

Winston was brought to a veterinarian hospital as a kitten to be put down by his original owners, she said.

“He had a urinary tract infection. The vet refused to put him down and took him in. Critteraid then took him in and that’s when I adopted him. The rest is history.”

Dixon works at Haven Hill long term care home in Penticton and knows the importance of PPE and masks.

“I donated scrub bags for every staff member at Haven Hill and I put two masks in every bag,” she said. “I want to give a shout out to Haven Hill and the staff there. It’s a good place to work and be.”

There is 168 staff at Haven Hill, there were a lot of scrub bags to make.

“I spend 90 per cent of what I make on material — that’s thread and material. My sewing machine is actually broken in a part because I’ve been making so many masks.”

READ MORE: Zippy the dog happy again

But there is no stopping Winston and Dixon now. She has a mountain of material, lots of Christmas themed, to turn into masks.

To get in touch with Dorrain to buy a mask, reach out to Dorrian Denise Dixon on Facebook.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.