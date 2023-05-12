Night market returns to Vernon, with fashion show

The show, featuring local designers, will take place May 26, after first market May 19

The Polson Artisan Market fashion show will take place on the first night market of the year (Contributed).

Prepare those catwalk struts, as a fashion show is coming to Vernon’s Polson Park.

The show will take place Friday, May 26, at 6:30 p.m. as the night market returns to the park.

The free, family friendly outdoor event will have food trucks and artisan vendors.

The Artisan Night Market at Polson begins May 19 and will run every Friday until mid-September from 4- 8 p.m.

If you are interested in modeling or designing for the show, applications are still being accepted.

To do so, email polsonmarketvernon@gmail.com or reach out through Instagram or Facebook. If you are interested in becoming a vendor for one of the markets, visit polsonmarket.com

