New safe space for Central Okanagan victims of abuse

Interior savings gave a grant of $8,000 to the Central Okanagan Elizabeth Fry Society

There is a new safe space for survivors and those at risk of sexual assault with the Central Okanagan Elizabeth Fry Society.

The feminist organization received an $8,000 grant from Interior Savings’ Community Investment Fund to create a Client Collaboration Space.

“Providing survivors with a safe place to use a laptop, have support and resources is critical,” said Christine Mahoney, executive director of Central Okanagan Elizabeth Fry Society. “Many survivors do not have safe places to support them in their journey towards the life they envision.”

READ MORE: Breaking barriers to the advancement of women

At the new office, survivors of violence and those at risk of sexual assault and intimate partner violence can access community resources, individual laptops, interact with staff, or have a tea and relax in an environment outside of the time constraints of official appointments.

The Client Collaboration Space consists of a kitchen lounge, a quiet room and boardroom workspace. All community members, including children, between Lake Country and Peachland are welcome to use the Client Collaboration Space.

Victim Support Workers will be available from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. on weekdays.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, community demand for sexual assault services at the Central Okanagan Elizabeth Fry Society has doubled.

The average number of clients accessing services typically ranges between 40-80 community members per month.

The Elizabeth Fry Society continues to support survivors through remote and virtual specialized victim assistance, crisis response, safety planning, and trauma therapy for adults and youth who have experienced sexual and domestic violence. Those needing help can reach out to the team at (250) 763-4613 or email info.efry@coefs.ca .

READ MORE: Protests continue as West Kelowna students fight to remove alleged sexual abuser

READ MORE: Call for action against alleged sexual assaults at West Kelowna School

@Rangers_mom

Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaInternational Women's Day