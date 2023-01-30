The Vernon Winter Carnival’s annual parade has a new route for 2023. (Contributed)

The Vernon Winter Carnival’s annual parade has a new route for 2023. (Contributed)

New route, road closures in place for Vernon Winter Carnival parade

Saturday, Feb. 4, 12 p.m.; route nearly the same with couple of changes

Road closures, along with a new route, will be in place for the 63rd Vernon Winter Carnival parade slated for 12 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4.

The parade route has changed this year to maintain public access to the downtown transit exchange and minimize disruptions to public transit service. However, the parade timing and staging areas remain the same as in years past.

The parade staging areas will remain closed to all traffic from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. The parade route will be closed to traffic from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Drivers are encouraged to use Highway 97 (32nd Street) for north-south travel or use alternate routes if travelling downtown.

The staging area for the parade is 27th Street, between 39th Avenue and 43rd Avenue, as well as surrounding side streets.

New route

The parade route starts at 12 p.m. at 43rd Avenue and travels southbound on 27th Street, westbound on 30th Avenue, northbound on 29th Street (past the train station), westbound on 32nd Avenue (past Civic Plaza and the Museum), and then northbound on 31st Street where it will end at 39th Avenue.

In past years, the parade would head west on 30th Avenue and then north on 31st Street to the parade end at the old Vernon Civic Arena site.

Staff will be located at the intersection of 35th Avenue and 31st Street to let emergency vehicles cross.

Temporary changes for Vernon Regional Transit

Due to road closures around the downtown, Vernon Regional Transit Routes 2, 4, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 60 will be temporarily affected.

All transit information and route updates are available on BC Transit’s website.

For more information about Vernon Winter Carnival, please visit the society’s website at www.vernonwintercarnival.com.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Gymnasts showcase hearts at Vernon event

READ MORE: Nearly 150 Vernon homes impacted by water main break

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

carnivalParadeRoad conditionsVernonWinter

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Friendly shinny between Big White, Lake Country firefighters raises money for burn fund

Just Posted

Starbright Child Development Centre is set to close at the end of June. (Photo/Starbright)
NDP ‘tone-deaf’ to families with children that have developmental needs: Kelowna MLA

Buzz Lightyear
Morning Start: The voice behind Buzz Lightyear

Laura Shaver, back left, speaks at a gathering to remember those who died from a suspected illicit drug overdose, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, February 9, 2022. British Columbia is introducing a policy of decriminalization on Tuesday as part of what it says is an overall plan in its fight against overdose deaths from illicit drugs. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
What to know about B.C. decriminalizing possession of drugs for personal use – starting today

The Big White Fire Department took on their Lake Country counterparts at a pond hockey game Jan. 29, 2023 to fundraise for the local burn fund. (contributed)
Friendly shinny between Big White, Lake Country firefighters raises money for burn fund