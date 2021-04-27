The Okanagan Screen Arts Society unveiled a new logo for the Vernon Towne Cinema Monday, April 26, 2021. (Contributed)

New look, same fundraising goal for Vernon Towne Cinema

Okanagan Screen Arts Society unveils new logo upon reaching $60,000 for its Save the Towne campaign

Now with a new look, the Okanagan Screen Arts Society is still chasing its fundraising goal in support of the Vernon Towne Cinema.

The society is on track to reach its goal of $75,000 to keep the downtown cinema running, and in time for the final push, the non-profit group has unveiled a new logo based on social media polling feedback.

Fundraising team member Scott John says the new logo is a salute to the old “palace-type” theatre that’s stood downtown for decades.

“It hearkens back to the original Art Deco style of the movie theatre when it opened in 1938, and incorporates the tower from the building facade.”

The new logo is a sign of things to come inside the theatre, too, as the Screen Arts Society plans to add wheelchair ramps and a performance stage, among other upgrades, once the fundraising has been completed.

John said the society has raised $60,000 for the Towne so far — funds that will be essential once the Screen Arts Society takes over operations of the Towne this summer.

They’re hoping to reach $75,000 by June in order to apply for a matching federal grant, which will help the society complete its five-year plan for improvements and repairs to the theatre.

“We would like to send a huge thank you from the Okanagan Screen Arts Society to local individuals and the business community for supporting the campaign and getting it this far,” John said, adding the group has some fundraising events planned for the next two months to help them reach their goal.

Moviegoers have been missing the in-person experience during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has shuttered all local movie theatres. The society’s latest fundraiser aims to offer a taste of that experience.

“We have an old-fashioned popcorn cart that will be popping up around town in the coming weeks and months where folks will be able to get authentic movie-style popcorn in return for donations,” John said.

To find out when volunteers will be offering popcorn, people are invited to join or peruse the Screen Arts Society’s Facebook page.

