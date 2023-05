A new coalition is getting started to push for better transit in Kelowna.

The Okanagan Transit Alliance is hosting a launch party May 23 at Railside Brewing.

The party is free to attend to learn about the coalition’s vision statement, principles, and goals for the community’s transit future.

The event will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. with music, free food, and beer on tap.

READ MORE: Tap of a button: Uber approved to launch in Kelowna, Victoria

@thebrittwebster

brittany.webster@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BC TransitKelownaOkanagan