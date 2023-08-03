New brewery coming to Westbank looking to ‘connect’ with the community

A new brewery is coming to Westbank.

From the Lower Mainland, Colton and Rebecca Aston have been craft beer fans since they started dating and now they’re in the midst of creating their own.

“We’ve spend the last seven years following the craft beer industry,” said Colton. “One of the things we’ve loved when we were dating was touring all over the province and country where we were exploring different breweries. This lead us to connect with some pretty amazing people. When we moved to the Okanagan in 2020, our love for nature and those memorable encounters we had is what inspired us to share this experience with our new community on the west side.”

The Astons love it in Westbank and want to make their new adventure a regular pit-stop for people in town and travelling through.

“We want to make the west side to be its own tourist destination,” said Colton. “Everyone should feel welcome and comfortable to come into the space, have a drink, have some food, and grow from that experience.”

Soon after moving to the Okanagan, Colton and Rebecca got to work on the brewery.

“It’s been a fairly lengthy journey,” said Colton. “We started this endeavor in 2021. We’re looking at three years by the time everything is complete.”

Like many companies, they have been experiencing delays in construction from challenges connected to the pandemic but now they’re in the stretch drive as they get closer to opening. Their location is part of a brand new industrial building in Westbank, located at 3310 Carrington Road. On top of kitchen, brewing, and dining areas, it will also feature a mezzanine area that has additional seating or can be booked for private events.

“It’s been an incredibly dynamic learning experience filled with a lot of challenges and opportunities to create something new,” said Aston. “We’re really striving to engage through the community with a series of events, create some local jobs, and design an atmosphere for everyone to enjoy.”

Colton quit his job and is now a true owner/operator and full-time project developer of Connector Brewing.

“Connector actually has a few meanings to it,” said Colton. “For us, it represents a connection to our community and the natural elements along with the industrial nature of a brewery itself, and we sit along the [Highway] 97 connector.”

Connector Brewing will feature a full plant-based food menu that includes items like sliders, chili, mac and cheese, and more.

“It’s something we both believe in that’s an easy way for folks to affect positive change and really drive towards sustainability going forward,” “Plant-based consumption has never been easier than now and were just trying to make it feel normal.”

Additionally, Colton has been home brewing for four years but will have a head brewer working at the facility.

Connector Brewing is aiming to open in late fall. It is set to be the 25th brewery in the Central Okanagan.

