CHRISTMAS DINNER NeighbourLink Summerland is once again organizing its annual Christmas dinner matchup. This is the sixth year of the initiative. (Black Press file photo)

NeighbourLink Summerland coordinates Christmas dinner matchup

This Christmas will be sixth annual community event

NeighbourLink is coordinating its annual Christmas dinner matchup once again.

This year will mark the sixth year of the event which Mirjana Komljenovic of NeighbourLink Summerland describes as “a Summerland tradition.”

The initiative pairs people who are alone for Christmas with families interested in hosting guests for their Christmas dinner.

READ ALSO: NeighbourLink Summerland coordinates annual Christmas matchup

READ ALSO: EDITORIAL: Showing generosity at Christmas

Komljenovic said when the initiative was introduced, there were people interested in opening their homes for Christmas, but people were less willing to be guests for this matchup.

Over the years, this has started to change. She believes this is in part the result of positive experiences people have had during the Christmas dinner matchup.

She added that others in the community are also inviting people who would otherwise be alone for Christmas.

“Outside of NeighbourLink, people are reaching out to others,” she said.

Those who are interested in participating in the matchup as hosts or guests are asked to call 250-404-4673.

