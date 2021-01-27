Archway Society for Domestic Peace is offering a new fundraiser in support of victims of domestic violence ahead of Valentine’s Day 2021. (Contributed)

Need a Valentine’s Day gift? Vernon’s Archway Society has you covered

Local transition house launches new fundraiser in support of domestic violence victims

A Vernon transition house is putting together Valentine’s Day packages perfect for all sorts, while raising money to help stop domestic violence.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Archway Society for Domestic Peace has experienced a spike in domestic violence and is feeling the effects within the agency.

“Given the current situation, we’ve all had to make changes to how we go about our lives. At Archway, we have made significant adjustments to the way we provide our programs and services to ensure we safely support those that need us now more than ever,” said Cera Brown, awareness and special events coordinator at Archway.

The pandemic has also changed how the Society will go about fundraising this year. Instead of hosting its annual Little Black Dress Gala, they’ve taken a new fundraising approach by offering custom-curated Valentine’s Day gift boxes to help people celebrate the special women in their life.

“We sourced local products from Okanagan small businesses and have four different boxes to fit anyone’s taste or budget,” Brown said.

For the partner, friend or colleague who could use a pick-me-up, the self-care box has the goods for some rejuvenation. For a little treat to show how much you care, Archway’s mini-boxes fit the bill. And if a cosy night in is more your significant other’s style, Archway has you covered with a movie basket full of snacks and goodies, and a plush pillow to cuddle up with.

Lastly, there’s the tried-and-true Valentine’s package, featuring champagne flutes, flowers, desserts and a plush teddy bear.

Quantities are limited, and the Society says they expect their stock to sell out quickly. To make a purchase, visit Archway’s online shopping webpage.

READ MORE: Christmas comes early for some Vernon groups

READ MORE: Trauma resources ready for North Okanagan refugees

