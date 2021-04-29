Naramata winery helps hurting hospitality workers

$1 from every bottle of Hillside Winery’s muscat ottonel goes to B.C. Hospitality Foundation

For the month of May, Hillside Winery is donating $1 from every bottle of its signature muscat ottonel sold to the BC Hospitality Foundation (BCHF).

Winemaker Kathy Malone takes a low-intervention approach that allows the unique character of the grapes to shine through. Muscal ottonel was the first white variety planted at the Hillside farm in 1984, and has been a favourite ever since. She said the refreshing 2019 Hillside Muscat offers floral aromas followed by hints of spice on the palate, making it an ideal summer quaffer.

Shelann Sleegers, of Hillside Winery says the Hillside team was pleased to come forward with this initiative to support the BCHF, which is the only charity of its kind in Canada helping those hurting in the hospitality industry with educational and financial support.

“We know they make a real difference in the lives of our colleagues, and we want to support organizations that play a positive role in our community.”

The charity’s executive director, Dana Harris, is grateful for the donation.

BCHF was founded on the idea that the hospitality industry work together to help their own, and initiatives like the one from Hillside can make a big difference.

“We offer people in dire situations not only financial help, but hope,” Harris said.

The donation applies only to direct-to-consumer sales so place your Hillside muscat orders online or at the winery.

The Hillside Bistro patio is open for lunch and grab and go meals as well.

READ ALSO: Kelowna orchadist erects bird tower to save fruit

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.