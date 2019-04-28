Names on Summerland’s cenotaph will be examined

Recent research has showed errors and omissions

This photograph shows the original location of our cenotaph in front of our former high school before the cenotaph was moved to Memorial Park.

In the past 12 years, there has been a book published about Summerland’s soldiers, the Remembrance banner program and the current military exhibit at the museum.

From this research, there appears to be errors and omissions with some of the names on our cenotaph.

On Saturday, May 4, proposed changes to the cenotaph will be presented at the Summerland Legion, from 2 to 3 p.m. The meeting is open to the public.

