Murdered woman’s legacy continues at annual golf tournament

The family of Aimee Parks holds a golf tournament in her memory for the Kelowna BC SPCA

This weekend family and friends of Aimee Parks will gather in Kelowna for a round of golf and to raise funds for Parks’ favourite cause — the BC SPCA.

The 35-year-old was tragically killed by her former fiancé in 2014 — Ryan Quigley was sentenced to 12 years in prison, less time served last October.

RELATED: Tournament raises big money for BC SPCA

Jenny Matechuk the community fundraising officer based at the Kelowna shelter, says she is grateful Parks’ family chose the BC SPCA to be the recipient for the tournament proceeds.

“Aimee was a special volunteer with a big heart and a real love for animals. Our thoughts are with those who love Aimee and organized the tournament in her honour.”

Parks was an animal advocate who enjoyed her time in the cat room and would often foster kittens.

This is the third year the tournament has taken place in Kelowna. Last year the event raised $4500 for the non-profit.

This year the event will take place on April 21 at Michaelbrook Golf Club, with a shotgun start at 2:30 p.m.

Parks hailed from England and her family asks that you come out and play and wear the colours red and white to celebrate the up coming Saint George’s Day.

The cost is $90 to participate there will be a chipping and putting contest. Please contact dtindubai@hotmail.com or andycraigacc@gmail.com for more information or to participate.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Bus load of adoptable dogs headed to Kelowna
Next story
Amazing weekend for BC Tree Fruits Cider Co

Just Posted

Washouts close section of the Mission Creek Greenway

Kelowna - Washouts occurred this morning along Highway 33

Food delivery app arrives in Vernon

SkipTheDishes is Canada’s leading and North America’s fastest growing food delivery company

Lake Country Museum announces new directors

The Heritage & Cultural Society directors have been determined after an annual meeting

Fake U.S. bills passed throughout Central Okanagan

Police are investigating several persons of interest in relation to counterfeit money

Knox and Kasugai: a tale of two Kelowna parks

Knox Mountain drive is opening to its second lookout point

$33 million in unpaid bridge tolls, 7 months into free crossings

Late fees and ICBC witholding driver’s license and car insurance renewal or purchase are consequences

1 dead after jet blows an engine; woman nearly sucked out

A twin-engine Boeing 737 bound made emergency landing from New York to Dallas with 149 people aboard

Bishops try to clarify Pope’s refusal to apologize for residential schools

Pope Francis has not apologized to survivors of Canada’s notoriously abusive residential schools

Former first lady Barbara Bush dies at age 92

She married George H.W. Bush in 1945, and was a mother of six

Racial slur sparks education at rinks

BC Hockey investigation unable to verify use of racist comment on ice

Amazing weekend for BC Tree Fruits Cider Co

BC Tree Fruits Cider Co was the winner of two awards at the 2018 Fest of Ale in Penticton

Rural Oliver resident evacuated due to flooding-debris

The evacuation alert remains in place for 148 properties in the rural Oliver area

Judge stays charges against 3 B.C. Mounties due to trial delays

Trio were facing assault charges after being accused of pepper spraying a man

Fundraiser kicks off in honour of missing B.C. man presumed dead

David Kim, 45, went missing April 7 between Terrace and Prince Rupert

Most Read