Mural to bring unity takes shape in South Okanagan

The much anticipated unity mural is taking shape on a wall on Summerland Middle School.

Two artists using a scissor lift were painting this weekend, creating the mural that will cover the span of the wall of the school. The mural can be seen from the road and skate park across the street.

According to the artists working on the mural this weekend, the art project got started on Saturday and could be complete by Saturday, Sept. 4.

The words on the mural read: “You are important and belong” and feature faces of people.

The idea for the art project began in July 2020, after the home of Abhishek Lekhi’s parents was vandalized with racist graffiti. Racist graffiti had been spray-painted on the walls of the Indo-Canadian family’s home and windows had been broken at that time.

Following the news of the racist vandalism, many in the community asked how they could show their support. The idea of a mural with a unity theme came about as a result.

School District 67’s The Anti-Racism Working Group, made up of members of the Board of Trustees, Principals and Vice-Principals Association, Okanagan Skaha Teachers Union, Canadian Union of Public Employees and the school district’s senior management team has now issued the call for an artist to construct the mural.

READ MORE: A call for artists for a unity mural