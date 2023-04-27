Ms. Canada returns home to Penticton, hosts Latin dance event before world-crown run

The reigning Ms. Canada Role Model and former Miss Penticton is hosting free dance lessons in Peach City on April 29. (Submitted)

Before Camelia Vokey represents Canada on the world stage in Orlando, Fla. for this year’s Royal International Miss Pageant, she’ll be in Penticton for an afternoon of dance and community giveback.

The reigning Ms. Canada Role Model and former Miss Penticton Princess from 2010-2011, is returning home on April 29 to host free introductory lessons in Latin dance, salsa and bachata.

She’ll also be accepting activity books that will be donated to the Penticton Regional Hospital’s waiting room for family and friends to use while waiting for their loved ones.

The event will be held at the Even Dance Studio on 1475 Fairview Road, this Saturday from 3 to 5 p.m.

Vokey now resides in Edmonton, where she specializes in salsa and bachata for the past three years.

“I’m coming home to Penticton for the weekend and would love to share this spark of joy with anyone and everyone!” she writes on Facebook.

No partner or experience is necessary for the event and dancers of all ages are welcome.

More information can be found at eventbrite.ca.

Following her time back home, Vokey will represent Canada on the world stage this July at the international pageant in Florida.

READ MORE: Former Miss Penticton Princess sets sights on provincial crown

@lgllockhart

logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

CommunityPenticton