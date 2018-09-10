Mountain bike race races money for Africa

The Test of Humanity race, on Sept. 16 in Summerland, will raise money for Canadian Humanitarian

DOWNHILL RIDE Robert Lee Breathet, in front, and William Anders were among 227 participants in last year’s Test of Humanity mountain bike race. The annual event will be held Sept. 16 in Summerland. (Summerland Review file photo)

A mountain bike race, to be held in Summerland on Sunday, will raise money to change the lives of people in Africa.

The Test of Humanity race will be held Sunday, Sept. 16. Registration is open until Sept. 13 and includes a donation to the food bank as part of the registration fee.

Now in its eighth year, the Test of Humanity has raised more than $333,000 for Canadian Humanitarian.

The funds raised have been used to support vulnerable children to receive an education in Ethiopia. After nine years, the first graduates have now been trained as engineers, doctors, nurses and entrepreneurs.

The programs, run by Canadian Humanitarian, encourage education as a means to break the cycle of poverty in developing countries and the success of its graduates demonstrates the effectiveness of this grass roots approach to development.

“We started travelling with Canadian Humanitarian to Ethiopia in 2009 and we watched the young children we met on each trip grow into confident and productive members of their communities,” said Sheilagh Seaton, founder of the Test of Humanity race.

“It is a very special moment to see a young vulnerable child who you initially met nine years ago become a doctor in her village or the owner of his own business. It demonstrates such a direct impact as to how the money raised at the event can build healthier communities globally.”

The Test of Humanity attracts mountain bikers of all ages and abilities from all over western Canada and involves more than 80 volunteers.

There are events and activities for people to enjoy while riding or just watching the race.

Activities include the Co-operators Kids Tent, an LTG for young bikers to learn tricks from Bike Barn experts and food and coffee from True Grain Bakery and Back Yard Beans.

Steve King will announce the race. Niutrition is supported by Nesters Market and Podium Imports.

To find out more about the Test of Humanity and Canadian Humanitarian visit www.testofhumanity.com.

