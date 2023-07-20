Motionball Kelowna is coming back to Kelowna for the 11th time to raise money for the Special Olympics. (Submitted)

Motionball Kelowna is coming back to Kelowna for the 11th time to raise money for the Special Olympics. (Submitted)

Motionball coming back to Kelowna to raise money for Special Olympics

This year’s event is taking place on Saturday, Sept. 23

Motionball Kelowna is taking place for the 11th straight year to continue to raise funds for the Special Olympics.

The popular fundraising event has set a fundraising goal of $250,000 for this year.

“This event is truly unique,” said motionball event director Derek Fuhr. “There really isn’t any other event where you get to participate right alongside those who are impacted by your support. You get to see the difference you are making right up front by getting to know local Special Olympic athletes. It’s an amazing feeling.”

In the 11 years this event has taken place, more than $1 million had been raised for Special Olympic athletes.

Registration for the 2023 motionball Marathon of Sport is now open and anyone can join. This year’s event is taking place on Saturday, Sept. 23.

