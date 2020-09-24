More bats nothing to worry about, say Okanagan experts

The Okanagan Community Bat program says residents may see more young bats around

Bats may roost in unusual places this time of year as they leave summer roosts. (Contributed L. Parker)

If you’ve been seeing more bats around, don’t worry, you’re not alone.

The Okanagan division of the BC Community Bat Program is advising the public that more of the mammals are now taking flight in the region, some for the first time.

Many are young pups spreading their wings, who may be found resting on the ground, flying into homes, or roosting in other unusual places.

“When pups are learning to fly, their early efforts may land them in locations where they are more likely to come in contact with humans,” said Ella Braden, regional coordinator with the Okanagan Community Bat Program in a press release.

“If they are in a safe location, out of the way of people and pets, you can leave them alone they will move off on their own within days.”

The group explained that if a bat is found, alive or dead, never touch it with bare hands. Bats in B.C. can carry rabies and potentially spread it. If a person or pet might have come into direct contact, such as a bite or scratch, they are advised to contact Public Health, Health Link 811, a doctor or a veterinarian.

READ MORE: B.C. bats do not carry COVID-19: Community program expert

Some bat species make their homes inside human structures and can be found under roofs or siding, or in attics and barns.

Under the BC Wildlife Act, it is illegal to exterminate or harm bats.

Homeowners can visit the BC Community Bat Program’s website at www.bcbats.ca or information on safely moving a single bat.

READ MORE: Kiera Bourque’s sentence ‘an embarrassment’: family of deceased Penticton teen

READ MORE: B.C. reports 91 new cases as officials remain worried over ‘clusters of COVID-19

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.