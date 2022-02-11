The annual event raises money for the homeless in Kelowna (Photo - Metro Community)

Metro Community to host annual ‘Coldest Night of the Year’

The event takes place on Saturday, February 26th at 4 p.m.

Metro Community is hosting its annual Coldest Night of the Year on Saturday, Feb.26.

The purpose of the event is to raise money for clothes, food for homelessness. In November and December, Metro received more than 2,000 visits from homeless people to its drop-in centre to collect food, water and shelter. Metro and its many volenteers at the centre also provide the homeless with hygiene care, internet access and even a haircut.

The Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser is a family-friendly walk in downtown Kelowna starting at 4 p.m. and ending at 7 p.m. The route is five kilometres long but people have the option to stop at at the two kilometre mark. It starts at Metro’s location on Ellis Road.

Registration is open now where you can register individually or as a team. Walkers who raise over $150 (or over $75 kids 12 and younger) will receive a toque. More than $27,000 has been raised already as they aim to reach $100,000.

Found out more information about the fundraiser here.

The Metro Community church believes in community and bringing people together from all walks of life and tackling homelessness but providing people with a place to warm up and grab a meal.

